100 Wellington opens its doors this summer to showcase Inuit and Métis culture

June 20, 2024 — Ottawa, ON

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Métis National Council are pleased to open the doors to 100 Wellington this summer and offer the public to chance to learn more about Inuit and Métis.

Constructed in 1932, the building served at the US Embassy until 1999. In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it would become a space for First Nations, Inuit and Métis, to be jointly developed by the three National Indigenous Organizations—the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Métis National Council.

The ground floor houses a public exhibit showcasing video and displays of First Nations, Inuit and Métis history, culture, governance and ways of living.

Starting on June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day, 100 Wellington will be open to the public from Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. The building is centrally located across from Parliament Hill and is free to access.

On Friday, June 21, the space will be open from 10 am to 2 pm.

The public is welcome to drop in to enjoy throat singing, Inuit games demonstrations and have their name written in Inuktut syllabics. Métis National Council will be showcasing jigging and traditional dot art.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is the national representative organization for the 70,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland encompassing 51 communities across the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Québec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador).

For more information, contact [email protected].