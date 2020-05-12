2020–2023 Strategy and Action Plan

The 2020-2023 ITK Strategy and Action Plan forms our organization’s core mandate for this three-year period. This document guides ITK’s day-to-day work and serves as an accountability mechanism for Inuit and the ITK Board of Directors to monitor and evaluate the organization’s progress. It also creates a level of transparency as we work to implement the document’s objectives, actions, and deliverables. Implementation of the 2020-2023 ITK Strategy and Action Plan is guided by our vision and mission:

Vision : “Canadian Inuit are prospering through unity and self-determination”

Mission: "Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is the national voice for protecting and advancing the rights and interests of Inuit in Canada"