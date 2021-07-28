Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Opens Nomination Period for Presidential Election

July 28, 2021, Ottawa, Ontario

Election of the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami will take place in September 2021, following ITK’s Annual General Meeting.

Inuit at least 18 years of age may be nominated by the designated Member Representative of the following organizations: Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivik Corporation or the Nunatsiavut Government; or may submit a Candidate Application Form.

Individual candidates not nominated by a Member Representative must provide a cover letter that outlines their experience in a leadership role, knowledge of issues important to Inuit as well as a description of what they would like to achieve as ITK President, and secure the signatures of 20 Inuit, aged 18 or older, who support the candidacy.

Candidates will be given a 10-minute opportunity to address Members and Delegates during the ITK AGM, and are encouraged to deliver their remarks in person in the event that the AGM is held in person. In the event that the AGM is held virtually, candidates will be provided with information to join a videoconference by computer or telephone.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 5 pm ET. The Candidate Application Form as well as other documents are available at www.itk.ca/2021-itk-presidential-election.

The President of ITK is elected through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit. Votes are cast by the designated Member Representatives of Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivik Corporation or the Nunatsiavut Government, in addition to two delegates per region, and the Vice-President of ITK.

Call for Nominations

Election of ITK President

Election of the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami will take place following the ITK Annual General Meeting in September 2021. The ITK President will be elected by a majority vote of designated AGM Member Representatives and Delegates, and the Vice-President of ITK.

Eligibility

Inuit at least 18 years of age are eligible to seek candidacy.

Nomination Process

The designated Member Representative of each of the following: Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivik Corporation and the Nunatsiavut Government, may, in writing, nominate any one (1) Inuk for the position of ITK President. Any Inuk interested in becoming a candidate for the position of ITK President and who is not nominated by a designated Member Representative must submit the following:

a. Completed and signed Candidate Application Form including twenty (20) signatures of support from Inuit 18 years or older

b. Cover letter outlining skills and experience

c. Current Level 1 Criminal Records Check, one for each province in which the individual has resided over the past five years

d. Digital photo of passport quality (simple background, no sunglasses or hat)

e. Payment in the amount of $500 payable by email money transfer, certified cheque or money order, or credit card (Deposit shall be returned to candidates who obtain at least 10% of the votes cast. Deposit is forfeited in the event that a candidate withdraws).

Nomination Deadline

All documents must be received by the Deputy Chief Returning Officer by Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 5 pm ET.

Election Speech

Candidates will be given a 10-minute opportunity to address Members and Delegates and are invited to deliver their remarks in person in the event that the AGM is held in person. In the event that the AGM is held virtually, candidates will be provided with information to join a videoconference by computer or telephone.