2021 Presidential Election

2021 National Inuit Youth Council Election
Members of the National Inuit Youth Council (NIYC) will be voting for the next President of that NIYC this summer on June 18, 2021.
The NIYC President will be elected for a two-year term and will act as representative of Inuit youth in Inuit Nunangat.
Responsibilities of the NIYC President include:
- Advocating for Inuit youth in national and international meetings and events.
- Acting as spokesperson for the NIYC.
- Contributing to Nipiit, Canada’s Inuit Youth magazine.
- Meeting regularly with the NIYC representatives from
- Inuvialuit Regional Corporation
- Kitikmeot Inuit Association
- Kivalliq Inuit Association
- Qikiqtani Inuit Association
- Qarjuit Youth Council
- Nunatsiavut Government
- Playing a key role in planning and implementing the National Inuit Youth Summit.
- Sitting on the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) and Inuit Circumploar Council (ICC) Board of Directors.
Eligibility
- Inuit youth between 18 to 35 years of age
- Beneficiary of an Inuit land claims agreement
Inuit youth can enter the NIYC election by Application or Nomination.
Applications must include
- Cover letter
- Signatures of 10 Inuit who support your candidacy
- Photo of the candidate
- Copy of recent Criminal Record Check (CRC)
Nominations must include
- Supporting letter
- Photo of candidate
- Recent Criminal Record Check of candidate
- Signature of the candidate
Application and nomination forms are available at www.itk.ca/niyc or www.facebook.com/InuitYouth1.
Due to covid restrictions and guidelines, all applications and nominations will only be accepted electronically.
Submit applications and supporting documents to: