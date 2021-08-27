 Skip to main content
Access to Drinking Water and Sanitation Infrastructure in Inuit Nunaat

August 27, 2021

Learn more about the announcement of a Joint Subission by Inuit Circumpolar Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami to the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation among Inuit in Alaska, Canada and Greenland.

