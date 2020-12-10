Access to Drinking Water in Inuit Nunangat

The publication of quarterly research briefings is a deliverable of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) 2020-2023 Strategy and Action Plan. Briefings will provide analysis of timely policy matters that are of direct relevance to Inuit. The second issue of our Quarterly Research Briefing series identifies challenges that too often prevent Inuit from fully enjoying our human right to water.

Access to clean drinking water is the most basic element needed for survival and for societies to thrive. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted vulnerability to water insecurity in many Inuit communities and the public health risks associated with poor water infrastructure. The United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights defines the human right to water as entitling everyone to sufficient, safe, acceptable, physically accessible and affordable water for personal and domestic uses. The following research brief identifies challenges that can too often prevent Inuit from fully enjoying our human right to water.