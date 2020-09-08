Arctic Change 2020—Call for Topical Session Abstracts

Engaging in thoughtful conversations
around Inuit research ethics
Why Is This Session Important?
The TCPS2 is the official human research ethics policy of the Canadian federal research granting agencies, and most Institutional REBsin Canada use these guidelines as the basis for their review of research throughout the country. However, the National Inuit Strategy on Research highlights some shortfalls of the TCPS2 as well as the processes used by various Institutional Research Ethics Boards, in relation to research conducted in Inuit Nunangat. Many Inuit regions, communities, and organizations have implemented their own research review bodies and processes to address these gaps. To ensure that externally driven as well as Inuit-led research in Inuit Nunangat is conducted ethically and appropriately, it is imperative that Inuit take the lead in defining what ethical research means in relation to their people, wildlife and lands.
What Do We Hope to Discuss?
As the Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Surveyworks in collaboration with the Inuit Qaujisarvingat National Committee to create the first National Inuit Research Ethics Committee, we would like to create the space for a discussion that will inform our work of developing this committee and its processes. We therefore invite presentations that thoughtfully engage with questions about the nature and processes of Inuit and/or Indigenous specific research ethics.
We welcome presentations from Inuit and Indigenous community members, Inuit and other Indigenous organizations, researchers and others that discuss:
- Research that explores questions around Inuit and/or Indigenous concepts of research ethics, or the establishment of Inuit and/or Indigenous research ethics processes
- Examples of how Inuit and/or Indigenous research ethics have been incorporated into research projects or activities
- Specific ethical challenges or obstacles that have been encountered while navigating research ethics in relation to Inuit Nunangat research or research with Indigenous communities and how these were addressed or overcome
- Other thoughtful reflections, lessons learned, and knowledge sharing related to the application of research ethics in Inuit Nunangat research or research with Indigenous communities