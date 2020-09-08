Arctic Change 2020—Call for Topical Session Abstracts

What Do We Hope to Discuss?

As the Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Surveyworks in collaboration with the Inuit Qaujisarvingat National Committee to create the first National Inuit Research Ethics Committee, we would like to create the space for a discussion that will inform our work of developing this committee and its processes. We therefore invite presentations that thoughtfully engage with questions about the nature and processes of Inuit and/or Indigenous specific research ethics.

We welcome presentations from Inuit and Indigenous community members, Inuit and other Indigenous organizations, researchers and others that discuss: