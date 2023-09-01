ArcticNet 2023: Inuit Recognition Award and Northern Travel Fund

ArcticNet’s Annual Scientific Meeting takes place at the Aqsarniit Hotel Iqaluit from December 5-7, 2023. You can nominate Inuit researchers for a recognition award or to have their travel expenses covered.

Inuit Recognition Award

DEADLINE: October 31, 2023

Award Description:

This award recognizes Inuit who are helping to create meaningful Inuit involvement in Arctic research. Inuit partners will recognize one recipient who has shown dedication in the area of Arctic research.

Eligibility:

21 years or older

Inuit descent

Must have led or assisted with a research project

If you would like to nominate someone for this award, please include the following in your nomination package:

Describe why your nominee deserves the award including examples of projects they have led or participated in, for how long, and the role they played (minimum 250 words) A short biography of the nominee that includes a statement of Inuit descent and community of origin Letters of recommendation are encouraged – limited to one-page each



Send your nomination package to Eric Loring at [email protected]

This award is funded by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

The winner will be chosen by ArcticNet’s Inuit Research Management Committee and handed out at this year’s ArcticNet Annual Scientific Meeting in Iqaluit, Dec. 7, 2023.

Northern Travel Fund

DEADLINE: October 31, 2022

Nominate an Inuk beneficiary to attend ArcticNet’s 2023 Arctic Scientific Meeting in Iqaluit based on the following criteria:

You are a recipient of ArcticNet research grants, or a member on the ArcticNet Board of Directors or Inuit Research Management Committee.

You will be presenting or attending as an observer.

You have worked, or are currently working with, Inuit on your research project, and would like them to attend the conference to assist you during your presentation or poster session.

You know a beneficiary who would benefit from the experience of going to an ASM.

You DO NOT have the funds in your project budget to pay for their travel to the conference.

Your project is funded by one of the following federal programs: ICBCM (Indigenous Community-Based Climate Monitoring Program) CCPN (Climate Change Preparedness in the North) CCHAP-N (Climate Change and Health Adaptation Program in the North) NCP (Northern Contaminants Program)



If you would like to nominate someone, please send the following by October 31, 2023:

The nominee’s address, phone number and email

Reasons for nomination and possibly a short bio of the nominee

Their role at the conference

Confirmation they are available and willing to attend

Indicate whether the nominee has been involved in an ArcticNet and/or funded Arctic research project

Send your nomination package to Eric Loring at [email protected].

Funding is provided through ArcticNet.

This award has limited funds. Only those approved will be contacted.

ITK administers the award but is not responsible for coordinating travel or attendance.

This fund only covers travel costs to attend the ASM. There is no honorarium included.