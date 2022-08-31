ArcticNet 2022: Inuit Recognition Award and Northern Travel Fund

ArcticNet’s Annual Scientific Meeting takes place in Toronto this year December 5-9, 2022. You can nominate Inuit researchers for a recognition award or to have their travel expenses covered.

Inuit Recognition Award

Deadline: October 31, 2022

Award Description:

The focus of this award is to recognize Inuit who are making strong efforts towards meaningful Inuit involvement in Arctic research. Inuit partners will recognize one recipient who has shown excellence in the area of Arctic research.

Eligibility:

21 years or older

Inuit descent

Must have led or assisted with a research project

If you would like to nominate someone for this award, please include the following in your nomination package:

Description of why you feel he/she deserves the award, including which projects they have led or participated in, for how long, and what role they played within the research project(s). Minimum 250 words, maximum 1000 words

A short biography of the nominee that includes a statement of Inuit descent and community of origin

Letters of recommendation are encouraged

Please send nomination packages to Eric Loring at [email protected]

The adjudication of this award will be through ArcticNet’s Inuit Research Management Committee

Coordination of this process will be through the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami – Senior Policy Advisor

Northern Travel Fund

Deadline: October 4, 2022

You can nominate someone from an Inuit region to attend ArcticNet’s 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting in Toronto based on the following criteria:

You are a recipient of ArcticNet research grants, or a member on the ArcticNet RMC, BoD , Inuit Research Advisor, Inuit Research Management Committee.

You will be presenting or attending as an observer.

You have or are currently working with Inuit on your research project, and would like them to attend the conference to assist you during your presentation or poster session. You know someone from an Inuit region who would benefit from the experience of going to an ASM.

You DO NOT have the funds in your project budget to pay for their travel to the conference

If you would like to nominate someone, please send the following by October 3, 2022:

The nominees contact information: address, phone, email

Explanation as to why they are nominated (Your reasons, and possibly a bio of the nominee)

Their role at the conference

Confirmation they are available and willing to attend

Please indicate whether the nominee has been involved in an ArcticNet and/or Arctic funded research project

Nominations can be sent to Eric Loring at [email protected]

Please note that the NTF has limited funds, therefore we cannot fund all applicants. Only those approved will be contacted.

Nominators must be willing to assist their nominee throughout the coordination of their travel and during the conference (If needed). ITK acts as an administrator of the travel fund.

The Northern Travel Fund covers all travel costs to attend the ASM. Honorariums to cover salary are not offered through this fund.

Funding is provided by ArcticNet