Assistant Director, Policy Advancement

JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to the Director of Policy Advancement, this position manages and provides direction on strategic policy initiatives within Policy Advancement. The Assistant Director will assist with developing and implementing departmental policies and procedures, support staff training and mentorship, and contribute to the advancement of departmental positions on legislation, policies, plans, and programs impacting Inuit. The Assistant Director will have a senior role in the overall management of department affairs and support the relationship between Policy Advancement and other ITK departments, Inuit representational organizations, government departments, and other stakeholders. The Assistant Director is accountable for overseeing policy advancement files and identifying issues through work with departmental teams.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
POLICY SUPPORT
- Provide strategic advice on health and social development, environment and wildlife, language, culture, education and economic development issues and priorities;
- Formulate, implement, monitor and evaluate progress on legislation, policies, programs, and other initiatives;
- Conduct internal and external consultation with Inuit organizations, federal departments, and other stakeholders on key policy files as required;
- Research key legislative, policy, and program issues to provide support to the Director in the development of policy considerations, strategic options and long-term directions;
- Provide support to the Director and guidance to managers and policy advisors on departmental and corporate policies and procedures, including work planning, training, and project management; Provide strategic support and coordination for Board of Director meetings, Inuit-Crown Partnership meetings, and other high-level decision-making bodies;
- Lead and work with Managers and Policy Advisors on framing the issue that the policy is designed to address and provide advice; and,
- As advised by the Director, assist with the identification and prioritization of key policy projects and deliverables.
POLICY CAPACITY & COORDINATION
- Support building policy capacity within the team and assist with coordinating with other ITK departments to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in departmental activities;
- Participate in training programs and professional development workshops and conferences; and,
- Represent the department and, when required, the Director in internal and external settings.
COMMUNICATION
- Support the Director in interpreting policy issues and trends;
- Support the Director in developing effective means of communicating these issues and trends, particularly to ITK’s Board of Directors and its senior advisory committees;
- Maintain relationships with numerous partners and stakeholders; and,
- Assist with maintaining a process for communications with ITK departments, Inuit organizations, federal, provincial and territorial stakeholders.
SUPERVISION
- Incoordination with the Director, manage a team by planning and coordinating all efforts among the team;
- Coordinate and oversee projects and priorities of Managers and Policy Advisors;
- Monitor staff performance and development, including performance reviews and training requirements;
- Ensure target dates, milestone events and deadlines are being met: and,
KEY CONTACTS
- Represent ITK, as a staff member of Policy Advancement, in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups among multi-stakeholder audiences (partners of ITK, Inuit regional land-claim organizations, government departments, NGOs, etc.)
- Work closely with the different Inuit organizations and Government departments. As such, this position will demand a considerable amount of liaison and relationship-building work;
- Must be able to work with officials from Inuit organizations, funding institutions and other agencies both government and private on the merits of Inuit issues; and,
- Must be able to effectively manage a team and communicate clear expectations.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Excellent cross-cultural skills and the ability to deal with a diversity of people;
- Demonstrate excellent management abilities in order to prioritize and plan projects and effectively allocate resources;
- Excellent oral and written communication (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);
- Strong ability to create vision and translate this to strategy and tangible action;
- Ability to assess funding opportunities, to write and implement funding proposals, strategic annual work plans and reports and manage assigned projects within the team;
- Ability and willingness to travel;
- Working knowledge of research approaches, processes, methods as they apply to the Arctic and/or specifically with Inuit or other Indigenous populations (familiarity of both western science and Inuit knowledge systems an asset);
- In depth understanding of Inuit representational political structures, and awareness of Inuit community needs and values; and,
- Working knowledge of Inuit land claim agreements and related legislation and policy frameworks.
EXPERIENCE
- Experience with information systems and knowledge translation work;
- Understanding of Inuit communities, preferably with experience living and working in a northern community or a rural/developing community;
- 5+ years of related work experience in policy development and evaluation and,
EDUCATION
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline; with 2 years of related Management experience in these fields, particularly in Inuit communities.
OTHER INFORMATION
- Work is very complex, often managing several important projects concurrently;
- Makes project and program recommendations to the Director;
- Could undertake extensive travel and meetings;
- Politically sensitive issues may become stressful; and
- Intensified timelines when workload is large.
ITK provides exceptional work experience experience as the national representative for Inuit in Canada. We advance Inuit -driven solutions to complex challenges through research, policy guidance, political advocacy, and public education. Our work is based in Ottawa, close to Parliament Hill to ensure collaboration and team building and connection with Inuit regional organizations.
As well we offer a total compensation package including:
- Group Insurance
- Employee and Family Assistance
- RRSP contributions
- Training allowance
- Health and wellness allowance
- Relocation allowance (if applicable)
- Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year
- Paid sick leave
- Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Minimum Experience
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy Advancement
Permanent Full-time
Open until filled
Senior Manager/Supervisor