March 29, 2021

Location
Videoconference
Resolutions
|Number
|Title
|Minutes
B21-03-01
Appointment of Director, ITK Board of Directors
B21-03-02
Approval of Agenda
|B21-03-03
Approval of Minutes
|B21-03-04
Approval of Revised Terms of Reference for the Inuit Qaujisarvingat National Committee
|B21-03-05
Funding Allocation Model for the Inuit Post-Secondary Education Strategy
|B21-03-06
Process for Indigenous Health Legislation
|B21-03-07
Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy
|B21-03-08
Establishment of an Urban Inuit Task Force
|B21-03-09
Approval of Revised Terms of Reference for the National Inuit Youth Council
|B21-03-10
Appointment of Secretary Treasurer
|B21-03-11
Bill C-15 An Act respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
|B21-03-12
Adjournment
