March 29, 2021
Board of Directors Resolutions

March 29, 2021

Location

Videoconference

Resolutions
NumberTitleMinutes

B21-03-01

Appointment of Director, ITK Board of Directors

B21-03-02

Approval of Agenda

B21-03-03

Approval of Minutes

B21-03-04

Approval of Revised Terms of Reference for the Inuit Qaujisarvingat National Committee

B21-03-05

Funding Allocation Model for the Inuit Post-Secondary Education Strategy

B21-03-06

Process for Indigenous Health Legislation

B21-03-07

Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy

B21-03-08

Establishment of an Urban Inuit Task Force

B21-03-09

Approval of Revised Terms of Reference for the National Inuit Youth Council

B21-03-10

Appointment of Secretary Treasurer

B21-03-11

Bill C-15 An Act respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

B21-03-12

Adjournment

