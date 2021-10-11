September 28, 2021

Location
Iqaluit, Nunavut
Resolutions
|Number
|Title
|Minutes
B21-09-01
Approval of Agenda
|Read
B21-09-02
Approval of Minutes
|Read
B21-09-03
Appointment of Auditors for 2021-2022
|Read
B21-09-04
Approval of Inuit Land Claim Organizations becoming Listed Communities in Ontario’s Child, Youth and Family Services Act
|Read
B21-09-05
Allocation of Infrastructure Funding
|Read
B21-09-06
Indigenous Justice Strategy
|Read
B21-09-07
Inuit Ethics Review Committee
|Read
B21-09-08
National Inuit Marine Committee Terms of Reference
|Read
B21-09-09
Extension and funding allocation for the Nanilavut Initiative
|Read
B21-09-10
Allocation of Funding for Co-Development of Infrastructure Plans
|Read