September 28, 2021
Board of Directors Resolutions

September 28, 2021

Location

Iqaluit, Nunavut

Resolutions
NumberTitleMinutes

B21-09-01

Approval of Agenda

B21-09-02

Approval of Minutes

B21-09-03

Appointment of Auditors for 2021-2022

B21-09-04

Approval of Inuit Land Claim Organizations becoming Listed Communities in Ontario’s Child, Youth and Family Services Act

B21-09-05

Allocation of Infrastructure Funding

B21-09-06

Indigenous Justice Strategy

B21-09-07

Inuit Ethics Review Committee

B21-09-08

National Inuit Marine Committee Terms of Reference

B21-09-09

Extension and funding allocation for the Nanilavut Initiative

B21-09-10

Allocation of Funding for Co-Development of Infrastructure Plans

