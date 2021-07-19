Call for Nominations: Inuit Recognition Award

Nominations are now open for the Inuit Recognition Award for the 2021 ArcticNet Annual Scientific Meeting that will be taking place virtually December 6-10, 2021.

The focus of this award is to recognize Inuit who are making strong efforts towards meaningful Inuit involvement in Arctic research. Inuit partners will recognize one recipient who has shown excellence in the area of Arctic research. Deadline for nomination is October 29, 2021.