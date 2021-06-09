Call for Research Proposals under the Canada-Inuit Nunangat-United Kingdom Arctic Research Programme

The Canada–Inuit Nunangat–United Kingdom Arctic Research Programme focuses on climate-driven changes to the terrestrial, coastal and near-shore marine environments in Inuit Nunangat, and associated impacts on Inuit community health and well-being. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed May 7, 2021 to establish working relationships towards the development and administration of a new research programme that aligns with the National Inuit Strategy on Research. The Arctic Research Programme is supported by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami in partnership with the United Kingdom Research and Innovation, POLAR Knowledge Canada, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), Parks Canada Agency, and Fonds de recherche du Québec.

Deadline for the Letter of Intent is August 4, 2021.