Online Learning Resources

Pirurvik Centre / Tusaalanga Tusaalanga means, ‘Let me hear!’ and features thousands of soundfiles to help you learn Inuktitut quickly and easily. Website

Uqausiit Pinnguarutiit Uqausiit Pinnguarutiit is an Inuit language learning app that provides young children with fun activities that support shape and sound recognition, as well as, vocabulary development. Download on the App Store for iPad and iPhone Download on Google Play for Android

Titiraruiqsauti ?????????????? ??????????????????????? ?????????????????????

Inuinnaqtun Halluuqtautit! The Government of Northwest Territories Department of Education, Culture and Employment, and the Inuvialuit Cultural Resource Centre are delighted to present an Inuinnaqtun Language App now available FREE on the Google Play store. This app offers language learning, practice, 3 games and 3 quizzes in 22 useful categories such as greetings, phrases, vowels, expressions and much more. Learn your language and surprise your elders. Quanaqpiaq! ????????????????????????? Download on Google Play for Android

Aaqqiksugaq Learn new words in Inuktitut syllabics and roman orthography through a jigsaw puzzle game! This educational application, created for children in Nunavut, promotes learning through 45 unique jigsaw puzzles, showcasing some of the art and culture inherent to Nunavut. Each puzzle features a word composed of a character from the Inuktitut syllabary. Complete all puzzles to learn the entire syllabary character set! Download on the App Store for iPad and iPhone Download on Google Play for Android

Inuttut Kautamat Ukauset The project was conducted by Alana Johns (University of Toronto) and Rita Andersen (Nain, Labrador) who selected a number of Inuttitut words, phrases and expressions that might enable people to understand and join in conversations in Inuttitut. Download on the App Store for iPad and iPhone Download on Google Play for Android

Anaana’s Tent Canadian pre-school children’s television show created by Taqqut Productions in 2018. It airs in Canada on APTN in both Inuktitut and English. It is hosted by Rita Claire Mike-Murphy along with her puppet husky sidekick and features games, music, reading, and videos. Website

Aipai Chart This app displays the complete AiPai alphabet in roman and syllabic characters in a chart form as used by the schools in Nunavik. It includes pronunciations.The AiPai chart was developed by the local school board, Kativik School Board. Download on the App Store for iPad and iPhone ????????????????????????????

Arsaniit Irnik and Panik have stayed out too late. Imagine them standing under the Arsaniit (Inuktitut for northern lights) looking up at the stars. They want to connect the stars to draw syllabic constellations. How many constellations can you help them make? sdsf Learn to write the Inuktitut alphabet with this interactive game. Remember to stay on the lines, and don’t go backwards. Hear the alphabet sounds as you play. Download on the App Store for iPad and iPhone ??????????????????????????????????

Aaqirsugait ????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ?????????????????????????????????????

Makittagait This game helps kids and young students to learn and read Inuktitut, their mother tongue. All visual words in this app are taught in their classes. Download on the App Store for iPad and iPhone ??????????????????????????????????