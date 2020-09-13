Communications Advisor, Editor

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Director of Communications, the Communications Coordinator-Editor is responsible for advancing the rights and interests of Inuit.

The Communications Coordinator is an integral part of the Communications team responsible for publications, including publishing Inuktitut magazine twice each year, ITK’s Annual Report and ITK’s Quarterly Reports. Other duties may include producing in-house publications, placing advertisements, drafting press releases, writing correspondence, assisting with events and conferences, and managing lists and photo archives

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Coordinating the publishing and distribution schedules for ITK Publications;

Edit and write articles/editorials for Inuktitut magazine (2 issues per year), and quarterly newsletter;

Negotiating freelance payments and contributions for Inuktitut magazine, and quarterly newsletter as needed;

Acquiring photographs, drawings, and other art, for Inuktitut magazine, quarterly newsletter, and other publication;

Acting as ITK in-house photographer for corporate and/or special events, meetings, conferences etc.

Coordinating design and printing contracts related to Inuktitut magazine, and other publications;

Producing ITK’s quarterly newsletter

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Knowledge of Inuit Regions, history, and political structure

Ability to use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook)

Ability to work with a budget

Writing and content creation

Basic photography

EXPERIENCE

2 years or more working with an Inuit or Indigenous organization

2 years or more working in a political or advocacy organization

EDUCATION

Degree in Political Science, Communications, Journalism, Indigenous Studies, Public Affairs or similar, or:

Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.

BENEFITS

Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:

Group Insurance

RRSP contributions

Training allowance

Health and wellness allowance

Relocation allowance

Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year

Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

