JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Manager of Corporate Communications, under the supervision of the Director, the Communications Coordinator is responsible for anticipating, planning, developing and actioning the communications needs of ITK to support file-specific work, with a focus on work related to implementation of the Inuit Post Secondary Education Strategy.

The Coordinator is integrated into the communications and policy advancement teams to support the strategic, file-specific work of the organization. The Coordinator will be assigned specific files with different project teams or other core work in order to support development of website and social media content, photography, design, event and announcement planning, coordinating publication support such as translation and layout, writing, preparing presentations, assisting with conferences and meetings, conceptualizing and ordering promotional items, and other duties as required.