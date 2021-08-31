JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to the Manager of Corporate Communications, under the supervision of the Director, the Communications Coordinator is responsible for anticipating, planning, developing and actioning the communications needs of ITK to support file-specific work, with a focus on work related to implementation of the Inuit Post Secondary Education Strategy.
The Coordinator is integrated into the communications and policy advancement teams to support the strategic, file-specific work of the organization. The Coordinator will be assigned specific files with different project teams or other core work in order to support development of website and social media content, photography, design, event and announcement planning, coordinating publication support such as translation and layout, writing, preparing presentations, assisting with conferences and meetings, conceptualizing and ordering promotional items, and other duties as required.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
COMMUNICATIONS SUPPORT
- Supporting the policy advancement and advocacy work of ITK through communications
- Working with the Communications team, ensuring that corporate communications is within the vision of ITK and the direction of the Board
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
- Reports, strategies and publications: assisting with design, layout, developing infographics, photographs and captions/credits, translation and distribution
- Social media posts, video, web content, advertisements
- Updated and relevant media lines, FAQs
- News releases, backgrounders
- Promotional materials
- Event recommendations and plans
- Content for Quarterly Reports, Annual Report and Inuktitut Magazine
- Additional editorial content as required
- Other duties as assigned
KEY CONTACTS
INTERNAL CONTACTS
- Communications team
- Inuit Post-Secondary Education Secretariat
- Corporate Services and Policy Advancement teams
- File-leads
- Specific project teams
EXTERNAL CONTACTS
- Inuit regions
- Different levels of government
- Designers, photographers
- Translators
- Students
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Knowledge of Inuit Regions, history, and governance
- Ability to use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)
- Writing and content creation (WordPress knowledge is an asset)
- Basic photography
- Flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances
- Friendly, welcoming and personable
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);
- Well-spoken and clear communicator
- Sensitive and empathetic
EXPERIENCE
- 2 years or more working with an Inuit or Indigenous organization
- 2 years or more working in a political or advocacy organization
EDUCATION
- Degree in Political Science, Communications, Journalism, Indigenous Studies, Public Affairs or similar, or:
- Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.
OTHER INFORMATION
- Majority of the successful candidate’s time is spent in a sitting position with frequent opportunity to move about.
- The successful candidate works in a generally comfortable work environment with limited risk of accident or physical discomfort.
- Travel may be required.
- Must be hardworking and committed to ITK’s mandate.
- Requires sensitivity and awareness to Inuit culture.
- Work is complex, often managing several items concurrently.
- Recurring exposure to dealing with deadline driven issues can increase workplace stress
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Closing Date
Ottawa, Ontario
Communications
2-Year Term
Sept. 24, 2021