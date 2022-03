Project – Refers to any work (including publications, exhibitions and broadcasts)

Material(s) – Refers to any item created or owned by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, including photographs and negatives as well as their reproductions, audio recordings, films, video recordings, and artworks

The permission to publish, exhibit and/or broadcast Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami photographs, audio and/or video, or any other material(s) must be requested and granted in writing through this form, and is granted as a one-time use only. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, its departments, as well as the Library and Archives, can only respond and provide permissions to publish or broadcast materials created and produced by ITK. For materials not created by ITK, such as artworks, films, or other original works to which ITK does not hold ownership or authority, it is the responsibility of the Requestor to abide by copyright laws and seek permission from the organization or person who holds the rights to the material.