Covid-19 Infographics

Taakkua tukisiumajjutit qanuq aannialiqtailitittigunnarmangaaqpit ilingnik, ilagijarnik ammalu nunaqqaqatigijarnik puvvirinnaqtualuk nuvagjuarniq-19mik
ᑖᒃᑯᐊ ᑐᑭᓯᐅᒪᔾᔪᑎᑦ ᖃᓄᖅ ᐋᓐᓂᐊᓕᖅᑕᐃᓕᑎᑦᑎᒍᓐᓇᕐᒪᖔᖅᐱᑦ ᐃᓕᖕᓂᒃ, ᐃᓚᒋᔭᕐᓂᒃ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᓄᓇᖅᑲᖃᑎᒋᔭᕐᓂᒃ ᐳᕝᕕᕆᓐᓇᖅᑐᐊᓗᒃ ᓄᕙᒡᔪᐊᕐᓂᖅ−19mik
Here are some best practices to keep you, your family and your community safe from COVID-19
Stay at home and get groceries once a week
Send one member of the household to get groceries. Keep kids at home
Maintain physical distance from others
Protect Elders by staying away. Call or visit through the window instead
Provide for Elders by dropping off food at the door
Allow children to play only with children from within their own household
If you have been told to self-isolate, don’t leave home, and no visitors allowed
Keep kids off playgrounds. The virus can last on equipment surfaces