Covid-19 Infographics

Taakkua tukisiumajjutit qanuq aannialiqtailitittigunnarmangaaqpit ilingnik, ilagijarnik ammalu nunaqqaqatigijarnik puvvirinnaqtualuk nuvagjuarniq-19mik

ᑖᒃᑯᐊ ᑐᑭᓯᐅᒪᔾᔪᑎᑦ ᖃᓄᖅ ᐋᓐᓂᐊᓕᖅᑕᐃᓕᑎᑦᑎᒍᓐᓇᕐᒪᖔᖅᐱᑦ ᐃᓕᖕᓂᒃ, ᐃᓚᒋᔭᕐᓂᒃ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᓄᓇᖅᑲᖃᑎᒋᔭᕐᓂᒃ ᐳᕝᕕᕆᓐᓇᖅᑐᐊᓗᒃ ᓄᕙᒡᔪᐊᕐᓂᖅ−19mik

Here are some best practices to keep you, your family and your community safe from COVID-19

 

Stay at home and get groceries once a week

Send one member of the household to get groceries. Keep kids at home

Maintain physical distance from others

Protect Elders by staying away. Call or visit through the window instead

Provide for Elders by dropping off food at the door

Allow children to play only with children from within their own household

If you have been told to self-isolate, don’t leave home, and no visitors allowed

Keep kids off playgrounds. The virus can last on equipment surfaces

 

