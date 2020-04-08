COVID-19 Supports Available to Urban Inuit Organizations

April 8, 2020

During this unprecedented time, ITK would like to recognize organizations working to support Inuit living outside Inuit Nunangat for their continued efforts to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Inuit. ITK is committed to ensuring that COVID-19 response measures include all Inuit in Canada, including those living outside of the four land claims regions.

The Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan includes $305 million for a distinctions-based Indigenous Community Support Fund, which in turn includes $45 million for beneficiaries of Inuit land claims organizations. The ITK Board of Directors has directed that this funding flow from the Government of Canada as follows:

$5,850,000 to Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

$22,545,000 to Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

$11,250,000 to Makivik Corporation

$5,355,000 to Nunatsiavut Government

Note: These funds have not yet begun to flow from the federal government.

The funds will be used to support each land claims organization’s respective beneficiaries throughout Canada, including outside their land claims regions. Inuit organizations operating outside of Inuit Nunangat are asked to connect with the respective land claims organization of their clientele, as follows, to learn how these funds can be accessed and used to support the needs of urban Inuit during these unprecedented and challenging times.

Funds are available for measures including, but not limited to:

Support for Elders and vulnerable community members

Measures to address food insecurity

Educational and other support for children

Mental health assistance and emergency response services

Preparedness measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

An additional $15 million has been allocated by the federal government to support Inuit living away from their communities. This money can be accessed through proposals directly to the Government of Canada.

The funding allocated to Inuit land claims organizations is in addition to $500 million allocated to provinces and territories for critical health care system needs preparedness and mitigation efforts; and access by provinces and territories to the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile for medical equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals and social service supplies, such as beds and blankets. Please contact the provincial or territorial government appropriate to where your organization is based to find out more about additional resources that may be available to you.

In addition, Inuit are eligible for a number of Government of Canada supports available to all Canadians, including Employment Insurance, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the Canada Child Benefit, the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy and more.