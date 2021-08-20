JOB SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Manager, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Data Analyst will support implementation of the National Inuit Strategy on Research (NISR) by improving Inuit access, ownership and control over data and information.

The Data Analyst will ensure ITK’s advocacy work is informed by current and accurate data and information. The employee will be responsible for data collection, data analysis, data management, production of reports, formulation of recommendations based on data-gathering, organizing workshops and training opportunities, committee work, consultations with regional Inuit organizations, and other related tasks.