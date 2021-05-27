JOB SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Manager, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Data Analyst will support implementation of the National Inuit Strategy on Research (NISR) by improving Inuit access, ownership and control over data and information. The Data Analyst will ensure ITK’s advocacy work is informed by current and accurate data and information. The employee will be responsible for data collection, data analysis, data management, production of reports, formulation of recommendations based on data-gathering, organizing workshops and training opportunities, committee work, consultations with regional Inuit organizations, and other related tasks.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Conduct and coordinate data gathering and analysis activities;

Coordinate with regions, within ITK, and federal departments to guide data collection, storage, and access activities at the national level;

Keep an up-to-date inventory of ITK research data collection activities;

Act as a hub for ITK research data collection, analysis, and interpretation;

Provide data support to ITK staff by compiling and synthesizing data for research needs and policy development;

Document methodologies used to collect data and assess data quality;

Advocate for the consistent production, protection and sharing of Inuit-specific and Inuit relevant indicators and data;

Develop plain language communications materials related to data for a variety of audiences; and

Work in partnership with Inuit regional organizations to support their data needs

QUALIFICATIONS

Strong quantitative, research and data analysis skills;

Experience with planning, preparing and disseminating data-based reports, briefings and other products;

Ability to think critically, including problem solving, research evaluation and analysis;

Excellent cross-cultural skills and the ability to deal with diverse opinions;

Experience with information systems and knowledge translation/mobilization methods;

Experience working with existing federal, provincial and territorial data privacy and security legislation is an asset.

A combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance, including for example: A Bachelor’s degree in a discipline which included quantitative analysis or research courses combined with 4 years of related work experience; or a degree or diploma in a relevant discipline combined with 6 years of related work experience

BENEFITS

Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:

· Group Insurance

· RRSP contributions

· Training allowance

· Health and wellness allowance

· Relocation allowance

· Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year

· Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)

Closing Date: June 17, 2020

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.