JOB SUMMARY
Under the supervision of the Manager, Research, the Data Policy Advisor will work to ensure Inuit access, ownership and control over data and information. The Data Policy Advisor is responsible for assessing, advising on, and developing ITK’s data and information policies and infrastructure, to enhance Inuit data and information governance. In addition, the employee is responsible for coordinating related activities across ITK departments, analysis and report writing, providing policy recommendations and advice, organizing workshops and training opportunities, proposal review and writing, committee work, consultation with regional Inuit organizations, and other related tasks.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Conduct, manage and coordinate organizational data and information policy activities;
- Coordinate ITK-wide and department-specific data and information technology and infrastructure initiatives, including workshops and training opportunities;
- Work with external partners to ensure that data collection, storage, and access activities across Inuit Nunangat are culturally relevant and well-coordinated;
- Work in partnership with Inuit regional organizations to support their data and information policy and infrastructure needs;
- Monitor and analyze developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact on Inuit self-determination in research;
- Advocate for the consistent production and sharing of Inuit-specific and Inuit relevant indicators and data;
- Assist with the identification and prioritization of data and information technology and infrastructure needs and issues to address the policy needs of ITK staff;
- Design and conduct consultations and research projects to support and inform the development of ITK policy initiatives;
- Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents; and,
- Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager, Research. This may include task forces or working groups struck from time to time.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Strong quantitative, research and data analysis skills;
- Ability to work independently and in a group setting with diverse partners and stakeholders;
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktut and/or French an asset), including the ability to communicate information through technical and plain-language materials;
- Ability to understand, analyze and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;
- Knowledge of data and information approaches, processes and methods as they apply to Inuit and Inuit Nunangat;
EXPERIENCE
- Experience conducting research and data analysis related to Inuit issues is an asset.
EDUCATION
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a discipline which included some quantitative analysis or research courses combined with 2 years of related work experience in a data and information policy position; or
- A degree or diploma in a relevant discipline combined with 3-4 years of related work experience.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Ottawa, Ontario
Inuit Qaujisarvingat
Full-time, permanent.
Open, until filled.