JOB SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Manager, Research, the Data Policy Advisor will work to ensure Inuit access, ownership and control over data and information. The Data Policy Advisor is responsible for assessing, advising on, and developing ITK’s data and information policies and infrastructure, to enhance Inuit data and information governance. In addition, the employee is responsible for coordinating related activities across ITK departments, analysis and report writing, providing policy recommendations and advice, organizing workshops and training opportunities, proposal review and writing, committee work, consultation with regional Inuit organizations, and other related tasks.