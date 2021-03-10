Data Policy Advisor

JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to the Director of Policy Advancement and Assistant Director of Policy Advancement, and working in close collaboration with the other QNIHS Co-Lead, the Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey (QNIHS) Co-Lead is responsible for the coordination and implementation of a permanent National Inuit Health Survey.
The Manager/Co-Lead leads a team of staff that works collaboratively across the organization and with the existing Co-Lead and the four Inuit regions to deliver on key initiatives and policies in relation to the QNIHS.
The Manager/Co-Lead oversees the production of policy positions and recommendations, and provides policy and project management oversight and guidance and works in collaboration with other Managers within the Policy Advancement team.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Acts as a co-lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the Director and Assistant Director;
- Coordinates and provides guidance on survey design, sampling methodology, questionnaire development, data storage and management, data analysis and dissemination;
- Plans and co-ordinates a collaborative approach to data processing, analysis and dissemination with the four Inuit regions;
- Develops QNIHS data management policies and procedures for recommendation to the National Inuit Health Survey Working Group, the National Inuit Committee on Health, and the ITK Board of Directors;
- In collaboration with the QNIHS Regional Managers, supports regional and community data policy development; and,
- Guided by the National Inuit Health Survey Working Group (NIHSWG), identifies and pursues partnerships with individuals and organizations that recognize and respect Inuit self-determination in research.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Training and experience in epidemiological and/or quantitative data analysis;
- Understanding of the Inuit social determinants of health and their connections to overall well-being;
- Quantitative data analysis and reporting of results;
- Good understanding of community needs and traditional values in Inuit communities;
- Ability to take initiative and exercise sound judgement without direction;
- Excellent communication and relationship building skills with an ability to prioritize, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders in a diverse environment;
- Understanding of Inuit committees and organizational structures and how they function;
- Knowledge of budget management; and,
- Strong computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint), internet and e-mail.
EXPERIENCE
- Experience in analysis, program development, evaluation, and consultation;
- General research and policy development experience;
- Experience in developing and implementing research and surveys;
- Experience with project management or program development; and,
- Experience with partnership development and maintenance.
EDUCATION
- A Master’s degree in a relevant discipline, such as public health, health sciences, epidemiology, public policy and political or social science with a minimum of 3 years of related work experience; a PhD would be an asset;
- A Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 8 years of related work experience in a similar role; OR,
- Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP contributions
- Training allowance
- Health and wellness allowance
- Relocation allowance
- Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year
- Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)
Please apply by April 2, 2021
Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Department
Policy Advancement
Employment Type
Permanent Full-Time
Minimum Experience
Experienced