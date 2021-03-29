Policy Advisor – Poverty Reduction
JOB SUMMARY

Under the direction and supervision of a Manager, the Policy Advisor co-ordinates the designated program activities to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations, and funding conditions: formulates project and activity goals and objectives, and makes recommendations to the Manager.

 

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

PLANNING

  • Prepare proposals for Departmental projects and new initiatives;
  • Prepare project plans;
  • Lead project working groups;
  • Participate in the development of departmental operational and project plans;
  • Conduct feasibility studies.

 

POLICY

  • Conduct research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;
  • Assist in the development of Department policies; and,
  • Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required;

COMMUNICATION

  • Make presentations to working groups and ITK Board of Directors;
  • Draft and produce business cases, reports, studies and other documents;
  • Assist the Manager in liaising with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies for the continued operation of the program.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE

  • Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required;
  • Compile regular reports of program activities, as required;
  • Identify and make recommendations on program budgetary and operational requirements by collecting, analysing, projecting and drafting program information;
  • Prepare reports, records, tables and maintains files and related program documents as required.

 

KEY CONTACTS

  • Lead and nurture a high performance environment within national level working groups and committees.
  • Attend meetings and conferences or committees as required;
  • Work as a team member with other Policy Advisors, with officials of Inuit organizations, funding institutions, and other agencies both government and private;

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

  • Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Internet, and e-mail;
  • Ability to understand and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;
  • Effective oral and written communication skills;
  • Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
  • Sensitive to local, political and cultural aspirations;
  • Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktut and/or French an asset);
  • Good knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements;
  • Working knowledge of principles and practices of business administration, including program budgeting;
  • Experience with information systems;
  • Good understanding of community needs and the traditional values in Inuit communities.

 

EXPERIENCE

  • Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance.
  • Three to five years’ work experience performing project management, or highly responsible administrative office work related to the tasks assigned to this position.

 

EDUCATION

  • Completion of Grade Twelve or equivalent.

PLEASE APPLY BY APRIL 9, 2021

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

Location

Ottawa, Ontario

Department

Policy Advancement

Employment Type

Full Time, Permanent

Starting Date

