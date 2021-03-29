Policy Advisor – Poverty Reduction

JOB SUMMARY
Under the direction and supervision of a Manager, the Policy Advisor co-ordinates the designated program activities to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations, and funding conditions: formulates project and activity goals and objectives, and makes recommendations to the Manager.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
PLANNING
- Prepare proposals for Departmental projects and new initiatives;
- Prepare project plans;
- Lead project working groups;
- Participate in the development of departmental operational and project plans;
- Conduct feasibility studies.
POLICY
- Conduct research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;
- Assist in the development of Department policies; and,
- Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required;
COMMUNICATION
- Make presentations to working groups and ITK Board of Directors;
- Draft and produce business cases, reports, studies and other documents;
- Assist the Manager in liaising with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies for the continued operation of the program.
ADMINISTRATIVE
- Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required;
- Compile regular reports of program activities, as required;
- Identify and make recommendations on program budgetary and operational requirements by collecting, analysing, projecting and drafting program information;
- Prepare reports, records, tables and maintains files and related program documents as required.
KEY CONTACTS
- Lead and nurture a high performance environment within national level working groups and committees.
- Attend meetings and conferences or committees as required;
- Work as a team member with other Policy Advisors, with officials of Inuit organizations, funding institutions, and other agencies both government and private;
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Internet, and e-mail;
- Ability to understand and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;
- Effective oral and written communication skills;
- Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
- Sensitive to local, political and cultural aspirations;
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktut and/or French an asset);
- Good knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements;
- Working knowledge of principles and practices of business administration, including program budgeting;
- Experience with information systems;
- Good understanding of community needs and the traditional values in Inuit communities.
EXPERIENCE
- Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance.
- Three to five years’ work experience performing project management, or highly responsible administrative office work related to the tasks assigned to this position.
EDUCATION
- Completion of Grade Twelve or equivalent.
PLEASE APPLY BY APRIL 9, 2021
Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Department
Policy Advancement
Employment Type
Full Time, Permanent
Starting Date