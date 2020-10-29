Delegates Come Together from Across Inuit Nunangat for Virtual Annual General Meeting

AGM delegates discussed progress over the last fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), including updates on the implementation of An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Metis Children, Youth and Families, and progress on development of the National Inuit Food Security Strategy, which is a deliverable of ITK’s 2020-2023 Strategy and Action Plan released earlier this year.

Delegates also received updates related to ITK’s coordinated efforts to support regions regarding COVID-19, and on the Inuit Nunangat Research Program (INRP), an initiative funded by ArcticNet and delivered together with ITK and Inuit regions. INRP partner organizations received 30 expressions of interest in response to a call earlier this past summer. A formal call for research proposals opens next week.

Delegates voted to revise the ITK By-laws and Election Procedures, including to change the term of the President to four years from the current three years, beginning with the next scheduled ITK Election in 2021. All Board and AGM resolutions will be available on ITK’s Bylaws and Resolutions page by next week.

They also approved the 2019-2020 Audited Financial Statements, which are published in ITK’s 2019-2020 Annual Report.

This year’s AGM was to have taken place in Nunavik, but delegates were forced to convene virtually due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Delegates agreed to plan to convene the next ITK AGM in Nunavik in 2021.

The AGM was preceded by an ITK Board of Directors meeting, during which members of the Board discussed the critical importance of infrastructure as well as an Inuit Nunangat Policy to recognize Inuit Nunangat as a distinct geographic, cultural, and political region for the purposes of administering federal programs, services, and initiatives

Clips from this week’s videoconference will be posted to ITK’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.