JOB SUMMARY

The ITK Corporate Library and Archives provides services to support ITK, its partners and Inuit self-determination and governance through the continued identification, acquisition, organization, preservation and sharing of Inuit-specific knowledge, research and information. The ITK Corporate Archives serves as ITK’s official organizational record repository that preserves and makes available ITK’s institutional memory and legacy.

Working in collaboration with and supervised by the Manager, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Digital Archivist will be responsible for the development and implementation of short- and long-term digitization services for the preservation and management of ITK’s archival holdings. They will assist the Librarian-Archivist with processing ITK staff research requests as well as contribute to overall strategies, and provide information and research services and support.

The Digital Archivist will work primarily on projects with focuses on ITK’s 50th anniversary, as well as other archives-specific initiatives in support of ITK’s broader mandate that improve access and ensure effective use of Inuit-specific knowledge and information by ITK staff and regional organizations.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Assist in the development and lead the implementation of a digitization strategy and procedure for organizational archival records and historical publications, with specific focus on priority items for the ITK 50th anniversary;

Digitize select records and collections (i.e., photographs, documents, ITC/ITK publications, etc.) in accordance with archival standards and best practices for digital records for ITK 50th celebration initiatives and long-term preservation;

Conduct record condition assessments and provide recommendations for items to ensure optimal digitization;

Support the short-term development goals of the ITK Corporate archives, aiding with the evaluation and maintenance of current systems to improve archival repository software;

Assist with the development and implementation of the ITK Digitization Policy and Procedure;

Provide guidance on sustainable, long-term digital preservation and collections development practices for Inuit-specific materials;

Participate and support organizational 50th anniversary initiatives when assigned by supervisor;

Provide assistance with access to organizational archival records;

Respond to requests and deliver information on digital archives to support research

Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager and/or Department Director.

QUALIFICATIONS

Good organizational and time management skills;

Ability to work autonomously and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;

Sound problem solving and analytical skills;

Ability to understand Inuit political history and organizations;

Two to four years of professional experience in the field of library and/or archival management.

Previous experience working with northern communities; familiarity and sensitivities to Inuit culture and history;

Previous experience working with Indigenous research methodologies, systematic literature review, scholarly information and research methods.

A combination of education and experience, providing the required skills and knowledge for successful performance is present, usually acquired through post-secondary education and on the job training.

Preferred: Master of Archival Studies (MAS) or a Master of Library and Information Studies (MLIS). Other background in a library, archives or cultural heritage may be considered.

BENEFITS

Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:

· Group Insurance

· RRSP contributions

· Training allowance

· Health and wellness allowance

· Relocation allowance

· Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year

· Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)

PLEASE APPLY BY: June 17, 2021

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.