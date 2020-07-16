Director of Communications

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

Deadline for applications: July 31, 2020

Job Summary

Under the supervision of the ITK Senior Director, the Communications Director is responsible for planning, development and implementation of all communication strategies. The Director is responsible for managing communications that promote ITK’s profile, outreach and awareness. This position is a key liaison to a wide variety of audiences, including the Arctic, Governments, the media and the public at large.

Specifically, the Director is responsible for the overall management of the department including strategic planning, supervision of departmental staff and contract personnel. Other areas of responsibility are management of departmental funding, policy positions and related program/project management.

Key Accountabilities

Policy

Identify and prioritize key policy areas related to the Department’s mandate;

Conducts or supervises research;

Draft policies for recommendation to the ED, President and Board;

Follow-up after approval on policy issues by designing appropriate procedures and securing appropriate resources to implement such policies; and

Liaise, plan and coordinate with other ITK Directors to integrate approaches on issues involving several Departments.

Planning/Coordination

In consultation with the Management team, develop communication strategies, with Inuit stakeholders, media, governments and non-government, organizations for the Department and ITK on key issues and policy areas;

Ensure consistency and quality in ITK’s message and image;

Ensure appropriate communications with Regional Land Claim Organizations;

Develop and implement the overall policy framework for the Department, annual departmental operational work plans and a budget in consultation with departmental staff and resource people;

Develop position papers on communication matters and propose options to the Executive;

Coordinate the drafting and staffing of Communications funding proposals in a timely manner;

Manage projects and department to ensure completion of all activities as identified in the operational plan;

Report, as required, on the plans to the Executive Director and the President;

Maintain current edition of departmental plan;

Manage ITK’s inventory of equipment and furniture; and

Manage the provision of software and hardware support services to all ITK staff.

Media Relations

Liaise with the media, Inuit organizations and other NGOs on program and policy areas;

Manage the production of multimedia material (press releases, op-eds) in support of ITK’s communication strategy;

Maintain a current inventory of Translator and Interpreters for ITK use;

Draft speeches for the President, ED or other Directors as requested;

Oversee the production of Inuktitut Magazine;

Oversee the administration of the corporate web site;

Ensure the delivery of the corporate annual report; and

Manage the Corporation’s Visual Identity.

Human Resources

Manage all Departmental staff including contract personnel;

Assign and delegate authority to department staff for the management of specific programs, projects and tasks as required;

Review and revise departmental job descriptions;

In conjunction with the H.R department, conduct selection interviews and make recommendation on hiring department staff;

Revise and recommend to the ED changes to department structure including new positions;

Provide advice, coaching and mentoring to staff

Conduct quarterly staff reviews and annual performance appraisal reports for all employees in the department; and

Plan and implement individual training and development programs for all department staff.

Budgeting

Develop annual department budgets in collaboration with the Director of Finance;

Responsible for ensuring that the departmental expenses remain within budgeted amounts;

Authorizes approved expenditures according to approved budget; and

Prepare revisions, as appropriate, to department budget for review and approval by Executive Director.

Authority

The Director of Communications will have authority to approve invoices and claims which are consistent with approved budget(s) and approved mandate(s) for the Communications Department, including its’ programs and projects; and

Authority to expend up to $500 annually for representation purposes is authorized.

Representation & Relationships

Represent ITK in meetings, conferences and working groups. This could include task forces or working groups struck from time to time with Federal and/or Territorial Government Departments and Inuit organizations.

As an ITK team member, must be able to work independently and/ or co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations; and

Be able to foster strong working relationships with regional Inuit organizations and relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments.

Qualifications

Knowledge & Skills

Strong problem solving and analysing capabilities;

Excellent teamwork attributes as well as being able to manage a staff;

Must have excellent cross-cultural skills and the ability to deal with a diversity of people;

Must have exceptional oral and written communication skills along with research and editing skills, primarily in English, (Inuktitut and/or French would be a definite asset).

Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Access), Internet e-mail;

Good knowledge of media relations;

Knowledge and understanding of regional and community issues affecting Inuit, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements and Inuit priorities;

Policy development, review and analysis;

Program development and evaluation;

Consultation protocol;

An understanding of Federal Government organizational structures;

Understanding of Inuit committees and organizational structures and how they function; and,

Familiarity with the various land claim agreements.

Experience

5-8 years of work experience in similar positions or a combination of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline, such as journalism or media relations and a minimum of 2 years work experience in a similar position;

Experience in project management and program delivery;

Experience in reviewing and analysing Government legislation and policy;

Experience planning events such as, press conferences, speaking tours, media briefs, etc;

Education

Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.

Working Conditions

At times, extensive travel and meetings;

Politically sensitive issues could contribute to stress;

Much of the work must be delivered in accordance with specific timelines; and

Frequent short notice deadlines.

