JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to the Executive Director, the Director, Policy Advancement, is responsible for advancing the rights and interests of Inuit. Specifically, the Director is responsible for the overall management of an approximately 40-person department including strategic planning, leadership of a departmental management team, program coordination, identification and prioritization of key policy areas, supervision of managerial staff and contract personnel, and management of departmental funding, including securing revenue for operational purposes. Ultimately, the Director is responsible for delivering compelling rationale that leads to transformative policy change at the national level that benefits Inuit.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Conducts environmental scans and develops a strategic understanding of emerging issues.
- Monitors and analyses developing external trends, policies, programs, and issues with actual or potential impact on Inuit rights and interests. Areas include, but are not limited to: climate change, wildlife, marine issues, health, and social development, Inuktut, education, economic development, and defence and security. Prioritized attention is devoted to the ITK Strategy and Action Plan and the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, including implementation of the newly created federal Inuit Nunangat Policy.
- Identifies and prioritizes key policy areas related to the department’s mandate.
- Provides leadership to managers and their teams, including committees and/or working groups, ensuring that the various committees are appropriately structured, staffed and supported to address both priority policy issues and other matters that require attention.
- Oversees a team of policy experts to ensure effective delivery of position papers and policy recommendations for various issues to the Executive Director, President, and Board of Directors
- Ensures appropriate communications with Regional Inuit Associations, media, external government, and non-government organizations.
- Develops annual departmental budgets in collaboration with the Director of Finance and Administration and in consultation with department staff.
- Represents ITK in meetings with a particular emphasis at senior levels of Inuit representative organizations, federal departments, and ministers’ offices.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Knowledge and understanding of regional and community issues affecting Inuit, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements and Inuit priorities.
- Policy development, review, and analysis.
- An understanding of federal government organizational structures, including how to influence critical government processes (e.g., central agencies).
- Understanding of Inuit committees and representational organizational structures and how they function.
- Familiarity with the various Inuit land claims agreements.
- Must have excellent cross-cultural skills and the ability to deal with a diversity of people.
EXPERIENCE
- 7-10 years of work experience in similar positions or a combination of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline, such as health sciences, public policy and political or social science; and, a minimum of 5 years work experience in a similar role.
- Ideally, 4-5 years’ experience managing a team.
- Experience in project management and program delivery.
- Experience reviewing and analyzing government legislation and demonstrated ability to influence federal policies, programs, services, and initiatives.
EDUCATION
- Degree in a relevant field, or
- Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.
ITK provides exceptional work experience experience as the national representative for Inuit in Canada. We advance Inuit -driven solutions to complex challenges through research, policy guidance, political advocacy, and public education. Our work is based in Ottawa, close to Parliament Hill to ensure collaboration and team building and connection with Inuit regional organizations.
As well we offer a total compensation package including:
- Group Insurance
- Employee and Family Assistance
- RRSP contributions
- Training allowance
- Health and wellness allowance
- Relocation allowance (if applicable)
- Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year
- Paid sick leave
- Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy
Full-time
Aug. 15, 2022