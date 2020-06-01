This position paper conveys national Inuit priorities for federal legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UN Declaration). It shares expectations and priorities for the scope and intended impacts of legislation, identifies legislative elements Inuit seek for inclusion in a bill, as well as expectations for the legislative development process. This position paper builds on two previous documents published by ITK in 2017: a position paper and discussion paper. These two complementary documents were developed and approved through ITK’s governance structure and continue to inform ITK’s positions on this legislative initiative.