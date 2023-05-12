Building a Partnership for Transformational Change: Evaluation of the First Five Years of the Implementation of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee

Five years after the creation of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC), members jointly commissioned an internal evaluation to gather insights that could be used to improve ICPC’s progress.

The data gathered showed ICPC to be highly relevant and complementary to other processes of Inuit-government relations. ICPC has responded to a long-standing need for a shared space for collaborative and transformative action on complex policy issues affecting Inuit.

Read the full report here.

Pirutiqtiniq Piriqatigiiqatiqanirmit Atangiijunit Asijjiiqtunit: Qaujisaqtauningit Sivulliqpaat Tallimat Arraagungit atuliqtitauninganut inuit−gavamatuqakkut piliriqatigiinnirmut katimajiralaangit – Aulattijikkut Nailligiaqsimajukkut Unikkaalianga

ᐱᕈᑎᖅᑎᓂᖅ ᐱᕆᖃᑎᒌᖃᑎᖃᓂᕐᒥᑦ ᐊᑕᖐᔪᓂᑦ ᐊᓯᔾᔩᖅᑐᓂᑦ: ᖃᐅᔨᓴᖅᑕᐅᓂᖏᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐹᑦ ᑕᓪᓕᒪᑦ ᐊᕐᕌᒍᖏᑦ ᐊᑐᓕᖅᑎᑕᐅᓂᖓᓄᑦ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ−ᒐᕙᒪᑐᖃᒃᑯᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑎᒌᓐᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᑲᑎᒪᔨᕋᓛᖏᑦ – ᐊᐅᓚᑦᑎᔨᒃᑯᑦ ᓇᐃᓪᓕᒋᐊᖅᓯᒪᔪᒃᑯᑦ ᐅᓂᒃᑳᓕᐊᖓ