Expression of Interest: Videography for Seven Videos about Climate Change

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a videographer to collaborate with ITK’s Policy Advancement – Climate change team to create a series of seven short informative videos about climate change in Inuit Nunangat.

As part of the work of ITK, the climate change team is seeking creative ways to include Inuit voices as part of the knowledge keeping and advocacy for information and resources of climate change.

This work will include:

The development of a production plan and schedule to develop seven videos with a cohesive look and feel;

The creation of content including scripts/speaking notes, assets, obtaining permissions or copyrights; and

The production of videos themselves, including filming, animation, editing etc.;

We aim to create accessible Inuit centered content to inform Inuit of all ages about what climate change is, how it is affecting their environment and communities, and what is being done to adapt to it.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Climate Change Committee and the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy

The Department of Policy Advancement at ITK coordinates the National Inuit Climate Change Committee (NICCC). The Committee provides a collective Inuit voice on climate change impacts, mitigation, and adaption issues to stakeholders and policy makers. NICCC was the driving force behind the development of the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy (NICCS), released in June 2019. The strategy focuses on collaborative approaches to achieving action with partners in five main interconnected priority areas. Knowledge and Capacity is one of these priority areas. This project will be a step toward the following deliverable:

“Ensure climate information is available to all Inuit to inform evidence-based decision-making.”

Submitting your Expression of Interest

Through this request for expressions of interest, we are seeking individuals or groups with a strong knowledge of videography and Inuit Nunangat. Please send your submission including:

Your education, past experience, and proven track record working in video production;

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Inuit Nunangat with respect to the unique political, geographical, and cultural autonomy of each of the four Inuit regions;

How you feel you meet the requirements of this role;

Any portfolio links or previous work you wish to show us.

After the expressions of interest are collected, you may be invited in to take a meeting to discuss the specifics, meet the team, and outline the next stages to finalize a contract.

If you have any questions, please contact Alex Brisco at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 12:00 pm EST on February 22nd, 2022 to: Alex Brisco at [email protected]