Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to facilitate and support the Inuit Nunangat Poverty Reduction Summit.

Through this RFP, ITK is seeking experienced facilitators who can support ITK and regional partner organizations to develop a Summit approach that is inclusive, focused on sharing, and ensures Inuit and non-Indigenous representatives in attendance are able to share and develop deeper working connections on the regional impacts of poverty in Inuit Nunangat, and who are able to capture the information shared to inform national advocacy and strategic development throughout the 2 day summit.

Background

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 53 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC)

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI)

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Poverty Reduction in Inuit Nunangat National Summit

Poverty’s ongoing impacts in Inuit Nunangat are being addressed at multiple levels of governance in the Inuit regions and have been a part of the policy and advocacy work of ITK across multiple files, committees, and working groups.

On June 27, 2019, the ITK Board of Directors passed a resolution directing ITK to work with the Inuit regions, Pauktuutit and the National Inuit Youth Council to facilitate the full implementation of all Calls for Justice contained in the Final Report of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Inquiry. Inuit-specific Call for Justice 16.20 calls on all governments to support the establishment of financial supports and that “a guaranteed annual livable income model, recognizing the right to income security, must be developed and implemented.”

ITK’s Board approved 2020-2023 Strategy and Action Plan Objective 1 identifies action on poverty reduction and commits to take strategic action to address the symptoms of poverty as well as advance innovative poverty reduction interventions across Inuit Nunangat. In order to do so, ITK must develop key resources to better inform our Poverty Reduction strategies, as well as develop innovative approaches to addressing poverty across Inuit Nunangat.

As ITK develops measurement tools, foundational cost of living indexes, and assesses current programs and their measurements across Inuit Nunangat, the need for community and regional supports to gather and support each other’s best practices, while helping to inform the advocacy happening at the national level is integral. A national gathering of leads, workers, advocates and policy creators in Inuit Nunangat who form the core of consultation and advocacy across regions is the perfect space to also facilitate and grow future strategies to approach poverty.

ITK is seeking consultative support, with leads intimately aware of ongoing work across Inuit Nunangat and experience facilitating gatherings of Inuit and their allies in virtual settings to ensure best practices, sharing, and next steps in terms of strategic approach to a national advocacy on poverty reduction are developed as part of the national gathering slated for October 2021.

Scope

The successful applicant will be required to undertake the following work:

Support the planning and development of the Inuit Nunangat Poverty Reduction Summit for October 2021: Attend planning sessions with ITK and ITK working groups Develop draft objectives and goals for the Summit, with an aim to create a full report of the sharing and findings of the gathering. Develop a detailed facilitation plan, including supports needed to deliver the event

Facilitate a virtual summit over a 2 day period: Be the lead facilitator of the Summit so that ITK staff may act as a participant in the event. The daily sessions should be over a 4 hour period each day at a maximum, include supporting panellists and speakers, and facilitating the creation of break out room discussions and sharing. Create detailed notes and observations of the event Support the technical aspects of break out rooms, registration and any day of facilitation needed to use virtual conference tools

Summit Report Develop a nuanced and in-depth report of the event, including detailed reporting on next steps, strategies, and regional advocacy that will support a national strategy on poverty reduction



Proposal

ITK will assess proposals based on the following criteria (please include in your proposal):

Qualifications of the applicant, including experience, interest, and a proven track record on supporting organizations in hosting and facilitating virtual summits and/or conferences.

Experience with Inuit programming, governance structures, and regional/national strategic approaches to Inuit advocacy.

Project description, outlining a sound, comprehensive approach that covers all tasks outlined in Scope

Budget and budget justification that fit with the project description and milestones. Budget for this project is set for a maximum of $35,000. Proposals should fit this projection but may include alternative costing for alternative scope of works for consideration.

Experience in working with Inuit and/or Indigenous organizations on poverty reduction.

It is anticipated that the work required for this project will start on August 2nd 2021 and end on November 15th , 2021.

Budget: Value for money will be a key consideration in assessing the proposals.

If you have any questions or need clarification, please contact Kelsey Catherine Schmitz at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on July 28th, 2021 to:

Kelsey Catherine Schmitz at [email protected]