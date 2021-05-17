Applicants who are enrolled under an Inuit Nunangat Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.

ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.

Closing Date: June 4, 2021

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Manager of Finance & Administration, the Finance Officer will be responsible for assisting in managing ITK’s overall financial systems, particularly managing payroll and assist with all accounting processes, financial reporting, budget management and financial and administrative policy development. The Finance Officer will act as a backup for the Manager.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

FINANCE

Complete all aspects of the payroll process, from processing bi-weekly payroll to reviewing year end T4s and reconciliation of salary account;

Support the payables process; from authorization of invoices to processing of payments;

Support and help train other team members in accounting processes.

Reconciliation of bank statements and coordinating bank deposits.

Assist the Manager in providing oversight for accounts receivables and general accounting,

Assist in preparations for annual audits.

Assist in the development of the finance department operational plan.

Assist the department in developing and documenting policies related to finance and administration.

BUDGET & REPORT MANAGEMENT

Assist the Manager in developing and preparing financial update reports for ITK departments i.e. budget status reports, contract/proposal status etc.

Assist in developing budgets for proposal submissions;

Assist in the completion of financial reports for Funders and coordinate the completion of activity reports;

Manage ITK’s internal contract process, from preparing contracts to monitoring payments;

HUMAN RESOURCES

Provide training and mentoring to other members of the team as requested

Process payroll, benefit changes as needed;

Assist with Great West Life procedures.

Update HR database as regards to salary levels.

Provide assistance to HR as required

ADMINISTRATION

Assist in the management and development of administration procedures;

Establish and maintain close working relationships with ITK’s departments;

Provide timely information to staff and suppliers on ITK’s procedures regarding financial activities;

Prepare reports, charts, forms, correspondence, briefing notes and other (financial) documents as required by the Manager or Director.

AUTHORITY

The incumbent may make recommendations regarding payroll processing, payment of accounts and the design of processes and any other process that would be beneficial. However, this position has no financial authority as decisions are made within specific guidelines established by ITK management, by-laws and the Director.

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Proficient in all aspects of financial processes

Financial reporting and analysis;

Knowledge of budget management

Strong problem solving and analysis skills

Ability to take initiative and exercise sound judgement without direction.

Strong organization skills;

Excellent computer skills, accounting software, (GP) Excel, Word and Outlook;

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Must be culturally sensitive and able to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;

Effective attention to detail and a high degree of accuracy; and,

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);

EXPERIENCE

Three to Five years of work experience performing as a Finance Officer

EDUCATION

A diploma or degree in accounting, business administration or another relevant field, or:

Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.

A certificate in payroll administration would be considered an asset.

OTHER INFORMATION

Much of the work must be delivered in accordance with specific timelines;

Frequent short notice deadlines.

