RFP: Gap Analysis: Shipping and Coastal Management in Inuit Nunangat

Inuit Nunangat encompasses over 50% of Canada’s coastline and the entirety of the Canadian Arctic archipelago. The majority of Inuit Nunangat’s 51 communities are located along the coast. Inuit culture and livelihood is dependent on a healthy and sustainable marine environment. Canadian Inuit have inherent and constitutionally-protected rights to harvest a wide variety of marine and terrestrial wildlife and plant species. Through the historic use, occupation and in-depth ecological knowledge of Inuit Nunangat, and as outlined in comprehensive land claims agreements, Inuit must play a leading role in the development and implementation of marine shipping policy development and coastal management in our homelands.

Climate change and sea ice melt have led to growing international interest and activity in our homeland. Shipping traﬃc is increasing as seasonal sea ice cover deteriorates and becomes increasingly mobile. Non-Arctic nation states are actively advancing their own Arctic policies and priorities, potentially to the detriment of Inuit rights and self-determination. These changes are creating risks and opportunities associated with shipping and tourism, protected and conserved areas, security and defense, and resource extraction. Canada’s sovereignty over the Northwest Passage is openly contested by countries that view it as an international strait and transit passage, and who wish to advance their economic and military interests in the region. At the same time, limited coastal management capacity and profound marine infrastructure gaps throughout the region are barriers to eﬀective coastal and marine management. Inuit and Canada must be at the forefront of strategically developing, implementing and refining shipping and coastal management policies. In 2020-2023, ITK will facilitate coastal and marine management research, policy and planning, and work to secure investments in Inuit Nunangat marine infrastructure. We are seeking a consultant(s) to help us in this objective.

In addition to preparing a background document and literature search, the Consultant(s) will work with ITK to refine the following research questions that will help to guide the gap analysis:

Current state: How is shipping data in Inuit Nunangat currently collected? Where is Inuit Nunangat shipping data currently stored? How much has shipping activity increased in Inuit Nunangat since 2010? Is the data easily accessible for policy and decision makers in Inuit Nunangat? Priorities: What are Inuit land claims organizations’ priorities, concerns, challenges, and opportunities on marine shipping policy and coastal and oceans management (i.e. search and rescue, environmental response, maritime awareness and surveillance, enforcement, infrastructure development, protected and conserved areas, navigation aids, increased communications capacity, emergency management, Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary capacity)? What are Canada’s coastal and oceans management and shipping priorities, concerns, challenges, and opportunities across Inuit Nunangat? Where are the shared priorities on marine shipping management for Inuit and Canada? Knowledge and capacity: Identify Inuit led initiatives on low impact shipping corridor initiatives across Inuit Nunangat. How can Canada’s shipping and oceans initiatives (i.e. the Oceans Protection Plan’s (OPP) Enhanced Maritime Situational Awareness Initiative) be applied effectively across Inuit Nunangat? How can regional Inuit Nunangat Frameworks enhance and inform national marine shipping frameworks (i.e. Transport Canada’s Proactive Vessel Management Framework)? What are the gaps in OPP and Canadian Navigable Waters Act that restrict and/or inhibit their effectiveness and application in Inuit Nunangat? Are there projects in place that connect national programs with local Inuit maritime surveillance data? What are the major gaps in shipping policy and coastal and oceans management policy development across Inuit Nunangat? Accessibility and use: Is the current body of federal oceans policy (i.e. OPP, CNWA, Oceans Act) meeting Inuit and Inuit Nunangat needs? Are Canada’s shipping and coastal management policies accessible and available to Inuit and policy makers across Inuit Nunangat? What are proposed solutions to address policy decision making gaps? Are policies and regulations being used and enforced at the community level? Regional level? National Level? How does Canada coordinate enforcement with Inuit Land Claims organizations? Best practices: Do other Arctic nation states have marine shipping policies that Canada and Inuit can learn from? Are there examples of marine shipping policies from the Arctic Council and/or its Protection of the Arctic Marine Environment Working Group that Canada and Inuit can learn from and contribute to? Are there examples of coordination between local, regional, and national maritime surveillance programs that can be applied in the future? Whole of government approach and Next Steps: How does Canada work across departments and with Inuit (regional, nationally, and internationally) on oceans and marine infrastructure policy across Inuit Nunangat? What are the proposed next steps to inform Inuit policy makers? Are there existing regional and national mechanisms that can support coastal and oceans management and shipping policy development and decision-making?

The deliverables for the gap analysis are outlined below: