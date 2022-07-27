As Inuit gain increased self-determination in program design and delivery, it is equally important that we determine how those programs are monitored and evaluated. This Monitoring, Evalution and Learning tool kit is intended to serve that higher purpose so that promising programs can be evaluated and contribute to knowledge and best practices in suicide prevention. The more Inuit take charge of monitoring and evaluation activities, the more monitoring and evaluation will serve our interests across Inuit Nunangat.

Getting Started with Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL)