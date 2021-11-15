Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to support the development of a National Inuit position paper on coastal and marine management and marine infrastructure development needs.

This work should include:

Inuit-specific guidance for coastal management and marine infrastructure development;

Forward planning for the full implementation of the DFO-CCG Arctic Region;

Inuit-specific policy recommendations to address Inuit Nunangat’s chronically under-developed telecommunications and its key role in overcoming current and chronic deficits in marine safety, search and rescue and environmental response;

Inuit-specific recommendations for sustainably managing marine and coastal areas of ecological and cultural importance

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Marine Committee and Objective 7 of the ITK Strategy and Action Plan

The Department of Policy Advancement at ITK coordinates the National Inuit Marine Committee (NIMC). The Committee provides a collective Inuit voice on marine issues across Inuit Nunangat.

Objective 7: Support Inuit Nunangat coastal and marine management and marine infrastructure development.

Climate change and sea ice melt have led to growing international interest and activity in out homeland, Shipping traffic is increasing as seasonal sea ice cover deteriorates and becomes increasingly mobile. Non-Arctic nation states are actively advancing their own Arctic policies and priorities, potentially to the detriment of Inuit rights and self-determination. These changes are creating risks and opportunities associated with shipping and tourism, security and defense, and resource extraction. Canada’s sovereignty over the Northwest Passage is openly contested by countries that view it as an international strait and transit passage, who wish to advance their economic and military interests in the region. At the same time, limited coastal management capacity and profound marine infrastructure gaps throughout the region are barriers to effective coastal and marine management. Inuit and Canada must be at the forefront of strategically managing such changes.

Scope

The scope of this project will include direction on the following four points and is likely to expand with additional regional priorities.

Together, with regions and ITK, develop guidance for coastal management and infrastructure development. Currently, ITK’s infrastructure team is undertaking a complete infrastructure needs assessment for Inuit Nunangat including a specific marine section which can be used to help inform this work. Coastal management practices may range in scope and processes across the four regions.

ITK developed a position paper on the DFO-CCG Arctic Region. Using this document as background, regional positions will be revisited, confirmed and scaffolded upon to include any additional pieces. This project will provide recommendation on best practices for full implementation including future funding structures.

Identify Inuit-specific policy recommendations that address chronically underfunded infrastructure and telecommunications that results in deficits ranging from economic opportunities to emergency preparedness and response.

Create a report to be presented to ITK.

Support for ITK’s marine lead in the development of the National Marine position paper and associated work plan to include:

Content development for the position paper

Discussions with regions through the National Inuit Marine Committee (NIMC) and other committees and working groups as required

Internal and external expertise on marine priority areas

Research and background to inform the paper

Draft, revise, finalize the National Marine position paper

Proposal

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines that includes the above deliverables. The work must be completed no later than 30 June 2022.

Proposal should include:

A detailed work plan, outlining the proposed activities, itemized cost estimates for project activities, and timeline for the various components of the project.

Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development, coordination, and execution of the work plan.

Experience working with Inuit and Inuit Nunangat

Contact information for references who can provide strong recommendations

Role of ITK staff

ITK staff will be responsible for the following tasks:

Choosing the consultant and finalizing scope of work.

Approving plans and components of the project.

Providing timely review of documents, reports and deliverables.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Providing a work plan with timeline for each component.

Conducting these components with input from ITK staff and the National Inuit Marine Committee within the designated timeframe.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria ITK will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).

Evidence of high standards in conduct of work.

Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

Working knowledge of climate change related web-platforms.

Strong recommendations from references.

Compliance with deadline.

