JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Director of Inuit Qaujisarvingat (IQ), the Manager, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, is responsible for advancing the research policy, programs and services aligned with ITK’s strategic priorities.

The Manager leads a team of staff that work collaboratively within the department and across the organization to deliver on key initiatives, monitor and develop research policy and provide research advice and services at ITK.

The Manager oversees the production and recommendation of research policy positions, provides strategic guidance and project management oversight.