JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to the Director of Inuit Qaujisarvingat (IQ), the Manager, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, is responsible for advancing the research policy, programs and services aligned with ITK’s strategic priorities.
The Manager leads a team of staff that work collaboratively within the department and across the organization to deliver on key initiatives, monitor and develop research policy and provide research advice and services at ITK.
The Manager oversees the production and recommendation of research policy positions, provides strategic guidance and project management oversight.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Manages and assists team members on related activities to research policy, programs and services at ITK.
- Develops and produces internal strategic and operational documents, work plans and policies.
- Conducts analyses and formulate recommendations/positions related to research policy development at the national level.
- Monitors developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact on issues and interests related Canada’s Inuit.
- Maintains open and regular communication with team members and ITK staff.
- Supervises departmental team, interns, students and contract personnel, as required and regularly reports on progress to Director
- Manages and assists team members with policy and planning related activities.
- Oversees the management of assignments from start to finish, including budget monitoring, consultation activities, working group/committee/teams’ activities, workshop and teleconference organization and logistics, communications, and various reporting requirements.
- In conjunction with the Human Resources department, conducts interviews and make recommendations on selection of new team members.
- Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by Director, including participation on task forces, working groups/committees that bring together government departments, academics, NGO’s, and Inuit organizations.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of research policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada.
- Good understanding of political structures created by Inuit, including familiarity with various land claim agreements and ITK corporate documents
- Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills.
EXPERIENCE
- In depth understanding of Inuit representational political structure, Arctic research landscape, and awareness of Inuit community needs and values;
- Understanding of broader research issues facing Inuit (including multi-faceted aspects related to Inuit and health, environmental, socio-cultural, economic development issues)
EDUCATION
- Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance, including for example:
- A minimum of a Master’s degree in a relevant discipline such as Environmental Science, Resource Management, Geography, Biology, Anthropology, Aboriginal Studies or a relevant applied science or a interdisciplinary major combined with 2 years of related work experience, particularly in Inuit communities. OR
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline: health, health sciences, nutrition, political/social science, geography, Indigenous Studies or a relevant applied science or an interdisciplinary major combined with a minimum of 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role.
CLOSING DATE: December 17, 2021
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Starting Date
Ottawa, Ontario
Inuit Qaujisarvingat
18-24 Months Term – Full Time
January 2021