Call for Expressions of Interest: Editor for Nipiit Magazine

Overview

Nipiit is Canada’s Inuit youth magazine and is used as a platform for young Inuit to connect with each other across Inuit Nunangat by sharing their stories, experiences, photos, and other forms of written expression relevant to them.

We are calling on all talented and creative editors/writers and inviting you to submit your letter of expression of interest to publish the next issue of Nipiit!

Scope

This job will require a dynamic, self-motivated, creative and organized editor who has a passion to work with Inuit youth to inspire, develop, and coach them as they navigate how they want to express themselves as content creators.

This next issue of Nipiit will combine both a printed magazine and an interactive on-line platform. The editor will work closely with a web-based designer, ITK counterparts, and Inuit youth content creators.

The printed magazine will include at least 6 articles with photos (32 pages) and the on-line platform include 2 postings with photos per month.

The coordination and facilitating of this work can be expected to be about 2 hours a day, 10 days a month beginning in December 2021 and ending March 2023.

If you think you are the person we are looking for please submit your letter of interest and resume to Francine Doucet to: [email protected] by December 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST.