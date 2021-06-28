I. Organizational Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representational organization for 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions (Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown towards full implementation. ITK advocates for policies, programs, and services to address the social, cultural, political, and environmental issues facing our people.

ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members from the four Inuit Nunangat land claims organizations:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting permanent participant representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Inuit Early Childhood Development Working Group

The Department of Policy Advancement at ITK coordinates and works in collaboration with the Inuit Early Childhood Development Working Group (IECDWG). The IECDWG is comprised of representatives from the following organizations: Nunatsiavut Government, Kativik Regional Government, IRC, Kakivak Association, Qikiqtani Inuit Association, Kivalliq Inuit Association, Kitikmeot Inuit Association, NTI, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, and ITK.

The IECDWG members have a wealth of knowledge and experience in ELCC services. It is expected that this assessment will be done in close collaboration with ITK, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, and the IECDWG, in addition to engaging Inuit living in urban centres as well as urban Inuit organizations.

II. Summary

Inuit early learning and childcare provides the best possible start to life for Inuit children and their families. It is recognized as a foundation for cultural revitalization and for its ability to provide children with a strong sense of identity, self-image and coping skills that can act as protective factors into adulthood. Many Inuit families living outside of Inuit Nunangat face challenges related to social and cultural isolation and access to culturally appropriate programs and services. This research-based needs assessment will identify options for supporting the early learning and child care (ELCC) needs of Inuit living outside of Inuit Nunangat.

III. Scope of Work and Requirements

Needs assessment:

ITK is seeking proposals to develop options for supporting the ELCC needs of Inuit living outside of Inuit Nunangat. This includes: identifying and analyzing current needs and barriers to Inuit-specific ELCC programming outside of the four Inuit Land Claim regions; identifying ways in which the ELCC needs of Inuit children and families living outside of Inuit Nunangat are currently being met; assessing ways in which decision-making around Inuit ELCC in urban areas could be accountable to Inuit governance systems; and, providing options for supporting the services and models identified.

The successful applicant will be required to undertake the following work in consultation and collaboration with ITK and the IECDWG:

Attend meetings with the IECDWG to discuss expectations for the research-based needs assessment and provide updates on progress;

Review relevant background material;

Develop a preliminary information package which includes a methods description, research review guide, interview guide for key informant interviews, and timelines;

Conduct research on existing programs in Canadian urban areas that support Inuit children under six and their families;

Conduct key informant interviews with individuals/small groups from institutions of focus in urban centres;

Prepare a draft report setting out existing supports available for Inuit children under six and their families outside Inuit Nunangat, barriers to creating Inuit-specific early learning and child care support in urban areas, and options for supporting the needs of Inuit living outside of Inuit Nunangat in regards to early learning and child care; and,

Present the draft report to ITK and the IECDWG for feedback. Revise the report as necessary.

In partnership with ITK, and the IECDWG, the successful applicant will undertake the following work:

Knowledge gathering:

Identify the supports that currently exist for all Inuit children under the age of six years old and their families outside of Inuit Nunangat with regards to early learning and child care. Identify barriers in the creation of Inuit-specific early learning and child care support for families that includes cultural programming for centres outside of Inuit Nunangat and propose potential solutions to address these barriers. Analyze and propose options regarding Inuit governance structures to benefit larger groups of Inuit children outside of Inuit Nunangat. The geographic areas of focus will include, but will not be limited to:

Ottawa/Greater Ottawa Area

Toronto/Greater Toronto Area

Montreal/Laval

Edmonton

Winnipeg

Churchill

Yellowknife

Halifax

John’s

Goose Bay

While the focus will be on these geographic areas, it is acknowledged that there are Inuit living outside of Inuit Nunangat, who are not living in urban centres. Supports for Inuit living in rural areas should also be considered, and when possible, should be included in the analysis.

Institutions of focus will include, but will not be limited to:

Urban Inuit Organization and community hubs

Friendship Centres and Indigenous centres

Early ON Centres

Child Care Centres

Municipalities and Hamlets

Child Protection Agencies

Aboriginal Head Start Programs

Libraries

Schoolboards (where pre-school is offered through the education system)

Pre-natal and nutrition programs

Written deliverables:

The deliverables for the research-based needs assessment are:

A preliminary information package on options for supporting Inuit ELCC outside of Inuit Nunangat, which will include: Methods description; Key informant interview guide; Research review guide; and, Timeline for executive summary and final reports.

A final report, which should include, but is not limited to: Overview of the report; Summarized results, including from key informant interviews; Analysis and findings; Options and recommended next steps; and, Appropriate citation of references.

Engaging with Urban Inuit Organizations and Community Hubs:

COVID-19 remains a serious threat, and as a result, effective engagement with communities with pandemic restrictions will be a challenge. Given the restrictions, it is recommended that the successful applicant involve, and where appropriate, act on the guidance of Inuit for engagement mechanisms.

IV. Summary of Request for Proposals

Through this RFP, we are seeking an experienced consultant who can provide ITK and the IECDWG with options for supporting Inuit ELCC outside of Inuit Nunangat. We will assess the proposals based on the following criteria (please include in your proposal and clearly highlight):

Qualifications of the applicant, including past experience, interest and knowledge of early learning and childcare;

Project description, outlining a sound, comprehensive approach that covers all tasks outline in Section IV (Scope of Work and Requirements);

Achievable milestones and approximate timelines;

Description of a collaborative and participatory approach to this work;

Consideration of ITK related strategies, action plans and reports;

Budget and budget justification that fit with the project description and milestones;

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Inuit Nunangat with respect to the unique political, geographical and cultural autonomy of each of the four regions as well as the urban Inuit population; Experience working in partnership with Inuit organizations; and,

Experience working in partnership with Indigenous organizations.

We anticipate that this work will begin the week of July 19, 2021 and end October 1, 2021.

Submission Deadline: Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on July 16, 2021 to Amy Graham at [email protected].