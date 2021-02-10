Request for Proposals (RFP) Indigenous Health Legislation Support

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Québec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and 50 percent of its coastline. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

The comprehensive land claim agreements settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown towards their full implementation. ITK advocates for policies, programs and services to address the cultural, political and environmental issues facing our people.

ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members:

President, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC)

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI)

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board of Directors:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Committee on Health (NICoH)

The Policy Advancement Department at ITK coordinates the NICoH, a sub-committee of the ITK Board consisting of members from the Inuit Land Claims Organizations (or their designates) as well as Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada and the National Inuit Youth Council. NICoH provides advice to the Board in relation to health and social issues and has several technical level working groups in various policy areas, which report to it. NICoH is serving as the senior-most national level Inuit committee working on the co-development of Indigenous Health Legislation.