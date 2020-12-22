Human Resources Manager Trainee

JOB SUMMARY
This trainee position is part of a new development program for current HR practitioners looking to gain manager level experience in their field. The training program will provide an opportunity to learn to provide strategic human resources leadership and guidance to ITK management while ensuring that day-to-day processes are provided. Meeting the accepted professional standards for human resource management in Canada, as well as complying with relevant labour, human rights and employment legislation are required.
Reporting to the current Manager, Human Resources (HRM), the Trainee will build on their existing Human Resources knowledge and experience, and will learn to develop and implement fair, valid, job-related employment practices for all applicants and employees; promote and encourage advancement opportunities within ITK; encourage the use of Inuit languages and incorporate as appropriate Inuit traditions, culture, beliefs and diversity in the course of carrying out day to day activities in the work place. Over the course of the term and under the guidance of the HRM, the Trainee will oversee the development, updating and implementation of ITK’s human resources policies and will be required to develop corresponding procedures to guide supervisors and employees in understanding and operating within the framework of the human resources policies.
Following a successful completion of this training program, the Trainee could be considered for the Human Resources Manager position. Participation in the career advancement process will always be of value to an employee, but it does not guarantee that the employee will ultimately be appointed to the targeted (or any) future role.
SOME KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES THAT THE TRAINEE WILL ALSO LEARN:
- Act as a lead on Justice related files as assigned and prioritized by the Manager;
- Oversight of the overall recruitment and selection process.
- Implement and administer HR policies
- Oversight of the overall training and development process
- Oversight of the overall occupational health and safety (OHS) program.
- Administer the ITK’s Compensation Program, ensure that new employees are hired at the appropriate starting rates, and that employees progress through the ranges in a fair and equitable manner.
- Provide advice and support to management in staff relations, provide guidance in human resources.
QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);
- Knowledge of human resources processes and best practices
- The ability to work independently particularly within policies and legislation
- Demonstrated leadership skills
- Excellent organizational skills, ability to prioritize and problem solve, as well as a strong attention to detail
EXPERIENCE
- 3 – 5 years’ progressive experience in human resources is required
- Experience supervising employees is desirable
EDUCATION
- A degree or college diploma in Human Resources, or a related field, or:
- A combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident will be considered
Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Department
Human Resources
Employment Type
Term
Minimum Experience
Mid-level