Human Resources Manager Trainee

This trainee position is part of a new development program for current HR practitioners looking to gain manager level experience in their field. The training program will provide an opportunity to learn to provide strategic human resources leadership and guidance to ITK management while ensuring that day-to-day processes are provided. Meeting the accepted professional standards for human resource management in Canada, as well as complying with relevant labour, human rights and employment legislation are required.

Reporting to the current Manager, Human Resources (HRM), the Trainee will build on their existing Human Resources knowledge and experience, and will learn to develop and implement fair, valid, job-related employment practices for all applicants and employees; promote and encourage advancement opportunities within ITK; encourage the use of Inuit languages and incorporate as appropriate Inuit traditions, culture, beliefs and diversity in the course of carrying out day to day activities in the work place. Over the course of the term and under the guidance of the HRM, the Trainee will oversee the development, updating and implementation of ITK’s human resources policies and will be required to develop corresponding procedures to guide supervisors and employees in understanding and operating within the framework of the human resources policies.

Following a successful completion of this training program, the Trainee could be considered for the Human Resources Manager position. Participation in the career advancement process will always be of value to an employee, but it does not guarantee that the employee will ultimately be appointed to the targeted (or any) future role.