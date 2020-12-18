ICPC Meets to Discuss Ongoing Work Related to Inuit Nunangat Policy, Pandemic and Infrastructure

December 17, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario

Members of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) met to discuss ongoing work related to co-development and implementation of an Inuit Nunangat Policy, as well as how the pandemic has highlighted existing economic and social inequalities, including food security and the infrastructure gap. The importance of reaching remote communities to begin vaccinations was also discussed.

The Committee also endorsed work plans related to ICPC’s 10 priority areas, including:

Infrastructure

Inuit Nunangat Policy Space

Inuit Land Claims Implementation

Inuktut Revitalization, Maintenance, Protection and Promotion

Legislative Priorities

Health and Wellness – Food Security

Economic Development and Procurement

The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee is a bilateral mechanism for advancing work on shared priority areas between Inuit and the federal government. This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed, of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year it is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee reflects a shared commitment to a renewed Inuit-Crown relationship and reconciliation based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.

Participants at today’s meeting included:

Natan Obed, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Duane Smith, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

James Eetoolook, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Johannes Lampe, Nunatsiavut Government

Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada (observer)

Rebecca Kudloo, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada (observer)

Crystal Martin-Lapenski, National Inuit Youth Council (observer)