Inuit Business Survey

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is conducting a survey
of Inuit-owned businesses across Canada.
We want to hear from owners, general managers and senior managers of Inuit-owned businesses and self-employed Inuit.
The information collected will help Inuit organizations better support Inuit businesses to recover, reopen, and thrive through COVID-19 and after the pandemic.
Your responses will be confidential. Personal information will only be collected at the end of the survey, if you choose to enter for a chance to win a $500 prize package to be given to the Inuit community of your choice.