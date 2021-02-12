Inuit Business Survey

We want to hear from owners, general managers and senior managers of Inuit-owned businesses and self-employed Inuit.

The information collected will help Inuit organizations better support Inuit businesses to recover, reopen, and thrive through COVID-19 and after the pandemic.

Your responses will be confidential. Personal information will only be collected at the end of the survey, if you choose to enter for a chance to win a $500 prize package to be given to the Inuit community of your choice.