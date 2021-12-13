Inuit Crown Partnership Committee Meets In Ottawa to Discuss Shared Priorities

December 13, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, co-chaired the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) meeting held both virtually and at the Shaw Convention Centre. The meeting gave space to Inuit leaders from national organizations and from each of the four land claim organizations, as well as federal Ministers to engage on the issues that are affecting Inuit Nunangat.

A key focus of the discussions was on continuing work on co-development of the Inuit Nunangat Policy, while also addressing the social and economic inequities across Inuit Nunangat.

The Government of Canada and Inuit leaders will also continue important work together on the National Action Plan, Inuit Action Plan and the Federal Pathway to address the tragedy of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Other participants at today’s meeting included:

Duane Smith, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Aluki Kotierk, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Pita Aatami, Makivik Corporation

Johannes Lampe, Nunatsiavut Government

Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Inuit Circumpolar Council

Rebecca Kudloo, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

Brian Pottle, National Inuit Youth Council

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

“Today we connected with Inuit partners on important shared priorities and discussed mutual goals for the future. I look forward to working in collaboration and continued partnership with Inuit leaders to address your priorities and make changes that will have lasting impact across Inuit Nunangat.”

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

“I was delighted to co-chair this first ICPC meeting of the new Parliamentary session with my new co-chair, Marc Miller, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. This meeting was also the first opportunity for Inuit leadership and federal ministers to gather together in person in nearly two years. Today’s meeting renews our mandate to work together to create prosperity for Inuit in Canada. We had productive discussions regarding implementation of the 2021 Federal Budget and Inuit priorities for Budget 2022, and our shared commitment to address social and economic inequities in Inuit communities through renewed investment and implementation of an Inuit Nunangat policy.”

Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami