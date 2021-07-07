Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee meets to discuss shared priorities

Ottawa – July 7, 2021

Members of the Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) met today to discuss the ongoing work related to the co-development and implementation of an Inuit Nunangat policy, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and the budget process, as well as how the pandemic continues to impact Inuit communities.

The ICPC advances work on shared priority areas between Inuit and the federal government. This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed, of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year, the ICPC meeting is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The ICPC reflects a shared commitment to a renewed Inuit–Crown relationship and reconciliation based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership.

Participants at today’s meeting included: