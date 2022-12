The Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy Implementation Plan is the first road map ever developed for improving food security. The Implementation Plan is anchored in specific, measurable, and time-bound deliverables for creating a self-determined and sustainable food system in Inuit Nunangat.

Inuit Nunanganni Niqiqaksiariarnirmut Qanuqtuuruti ATULIQTIKSINIRMUT PARNAUTI

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓂᕿᖃᒃᓯᐊᕆᐊᕐᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᖃᓄᖅᑑᕈᑎ ᐊᑐᓕᖅᑎᒃᓯᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐸᕐᓇᐅᑎ