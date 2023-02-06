The Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy Implementation Plan, recently endorsed by ITK’s board of directors, was co-developed by Inuit and the Government of Canada through the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee. It contains a roadmap for achieving better, more innovative, and self-determined outcomes along the entire housing continuum within Inuit Nunangat–from emergency shelters to affordable rentals and market home ownership.

Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy Implementation Plan

Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy