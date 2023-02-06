 Skip to main content
search
AnnouncementsPublications

Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy Implementation Plan

By February 6, 2023 No Comments

The Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy Implementation Plan, recently endorsed by ITK’s board of directors, was co-developed by Inuit and the Government of Canada through the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee. It contains a roadmap for achieving better, more innovative, and self-determined outcomes along the entire housing continuum within Inuit Nunangat–from emergency shelters to affordable rentals and market home ownership.

Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy Implementation Plan

Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy

Next Post