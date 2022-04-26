This Inuit Nunangat Policy applies to all federal departments and agencies, guiding them in the design, development and delivery of all new or renewed federal policies, programs, services, and initiatives that apply in Inuit Nunangat and/or benefit Inuit, including programs of general application, and to support Inuit self-determination. The purpose of this Policy is to promote prosperity and support community and individual wellbeing throughout Inuit Nunangat with the goal of socio-economic and cultural equity between Inuit and other Canadians.