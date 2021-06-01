Inuit Nunangat Research Program (INRP) Funding Recipients

June 1, 2021 – Regional organizations in the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, with support from Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada, and ArcticNet, are pleased to announce the first 11 projects funded under the newly-established Inuit Nunangat Research Program (INRP). The INRP advances Inuit self-determination in research by creating space for Inuit to design research projects, develop partnerships to build capacity, and strengthen the impact and effectiveness of Inuit Nunangat research for Inuit. Led by the Inuit Land Claims Organizations from the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, this program is the first Inuit-led, directed, and governed research program in the world.
“Inuit-led research will benefit the community,” said Carla Pamak, Inuit Research Advisor for Nunatsiavut and Chair of the ArcticNet Inuit Advisory Committee (IAC), which recommended the projects for funding.
In Inuit Nunangat, Inuit are becoming more involved in the research process and undertaking research that is relevant and prioritized by Inuit. The Inuit-led projects include subject matter that ranges from wildlife, language, health and more.
The IAC would like to congratulate all researchers involved in advancing the research interests of Inuit in Canada. This first call for proposals received many submissions for high-quality research of importance to Inuit and the IAC looks forward to extending this opportunity to future Inuit researchers.
“Congratulations to all funding recipients recognized in this round of proposals. Your work benefits us all by increasing the availability of Inuit-led research and contributing to better decision-making on issues that affect us.” said ITK President Natan Obed.
Aligning with ITK’s National Inuit Strategy on Research (NISR), this program supports Inuit self-determination while building climate resilience in the Arctic. It advances Inuit governance in research, ensures Inuit inclusion and co-design, builds capacity through training and fellowships, and uses partnerships to strengthen the impact and effectiveness of Inuit Nunangat research for and led by Inuit.
Study of Arctic char catches and stock assessment and winter disappearance in Tasirjuarusik
Project Lead: Noah Eetook
By establishing a community monitoring program for Arctic char, Eetook and his research team aim to establish a baseline reference for the Arctic char population in Kangirsuk, QC.
Walrus Health and Population Dynamics in the Context of Climate Change
Project Lead: Mathilde Lapointe St-Pierre
Using mapping, current data modeling, and traditional knowledge, Lapointe St-Pierre and her team aim to identify walruses which are more infected by trichinellosis in six coastal communities in Nunavik, QC.
Marralik estuary beluga project
Project Lead: James May
Using non-lethal sampling techniques, May and his team will provide genetic samples of the beluga population in the Marralik estuary, QC, to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. These samples may aid in re-evaluating the hunting ban and potentially improve food security in nearby villages.
Kaujivalliajut nillikulunnik | Getting to know little geese
Project Lead: Meredith Purcell
Purcell and her team aim to ‘get to know’ medium bodied geese, a new species to arrive in Nunatsiavut, NL through various wildlife monitoring techniques and will provide training opportunities to community members.
Assessment of the viability of goose harvesting as a response to food sovereignty in Arviat
Project Lead: Kukik Baker
In this project, the Aqqiumavvik Society in Arviat, NU, will explore options for promoting increased consumption of geese and eggs to address concerns about the increased goose populations and food security in the area.
Hilap Aulaaniit Qanuq Atayut (The World and its Connections)
Project Lead: Pamela Hakgonak Gross
Coordinated by Elders and Inuinnaqtun experts in Cambridge Bay, NU, this project aims to document environmental terms and knowledge to build an environmental lexicon for the Inuinnaqtun language.
Health of Arctic Char near Kugluktuk, Nunavut
Project Lead: Eric Hitkolok
Hitkolok and his team will assess the health and quality of fish in lakes and rivers fished in Kuguktuk, NU by studying water quality, contaminants and snagging practices.
Acoustic monitoring for community empowerment at Clyde River, Nunavut
Project Lead: Malcolm Ranta
In this project, the community of Clyde River, NU, seeks to start an acoustic monitoring program combined with Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit to gain a baseline understanding of the ocean soundscape and track changes over time.
Water sampling to establish environmental baseline conditions for rivers supporting Arctic char near Naujaat
Project Lead: Johnny Tagornak
Tagornak and his research team will investigate the environmental conditions in the rivers, lakes, and coastal environment in relation to the migration patterns of anadromous Arctic char throughout the winter, spring, and summer.
Bringing back the beluga whale harvest in Aklavik NT
Project Lead: Michelle Gruben
By hosting immersive three-week-long on-the-land camps, Gruben and her team aim to bring together generations on the land to transfer knowledge and revitalize the beluga harvest in Aklavik, NT.
Understanding Patterns of Social Interactions in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region to Support Prevention and Management of Infectious Diseases
Project Lead: Jenn Parrott
Inuvialuit Regional Corporation will use diary-based survey methods to capture how interpersonal contact patterns are unique in Inuit communities. This data can inform predictions of how diseases will spread and which public health measures are appropriate.